PennDOT extends expiration dates on driver licenses, ID cards, and learner’s permits

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Friday that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Effective April 30, 2020, expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through May 31, 2020, are now extended through June 30, 2020.

All driver license centers and photo license centers in Pennsylvania are closed until further notice.

Customers can access multiple resources via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.