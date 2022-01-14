PennDOT: Drivers urged to avoid unnecessary travel during upcoming weather

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the wintery weather mix on its way to the area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Also, both agencies will be implementing various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm, classifying them into five tiers.

At 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 are:

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions;

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80;

The entire length of U.S. 22; and

The entire length of Route 33

At 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 16, planned vehicle restrictions for the following roadways at Tier 2 are:

All interstates north of I-80, including I-80; and

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

At 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, planned vehicle restrictions for these roadways at Tier 3 are:

I-81 north of I-84;

I-84; and

I-380.

PennDOT says the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways under Tier 2 restrictions

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

According to PennDOT, on roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Also, school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks towing trailers are not permitted on impacted roadways while the restrictions are in place.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions on the 511PA website.