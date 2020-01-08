PennDOT discusses upcoming projects in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Construction season is right around the corner.

Tuesday, PennDOT in Monroe County spoke with community leaders about upcoming projects. Here’s what’s happing for 2020.

Traffic sitting still at the intersection of Route 209 and 115 in Brodheadsville is normal. In the next two to three years, roundabouts are expected to relieve the congestion at a price tag of $12 million.

“At the intersection of 209 and 115 as well as a roundabout at the entrance to the Pleasant Valley School system there,” PennDOT District 5 press officer Ron Young said.

PennDOT District 5 is on track to have final plans by the middle to late of this year. Young says the new traffic pattern in other places have proven to keep traffic moving and safer.

“We did a study of our own roundabouts and showed that we had 100 percent reduction in fatalities,” Young said.

“How long is this construction going to take place? How is it going to affect the business community? asked Marlyn Kissner, the executive director for the Pocono Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted an informative overview of upcoming business construction projects presented by a local PennDOT spokesman. The chamber represents 600 members in Monroe County.

“We have an amazing tourism here in the county. So we want to make sure our visitors have a safe way getting in and out. We want to make sure our local businesses are also safe,” Kissner said.

Another project continues outside Pocono Raceway. Route 115 is being converted into three lanes to make it an easier flow for spectators coming and going.

“We don’t want people coming into that arena or that section of Monroe County and never saying ‘I’m never coming back’,” Representative Rosemary Brown (R), Monroe/Pike Counties, said.

This project is expected to be completed several months after NASCAR’s doubleheader in June. PennDOT is also focusing on an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 80 for a reconstruction project, costing 400 to 600 million dollars. That project is also expected to start by 2023.