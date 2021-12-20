PennDOT completes 2021 construction season in Northeastern PA

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that 2021 is coming to an end, PennDOT Engineering District 4 is cleaning up another busy construction season.

“The 2021 construction season presented us with some unexpected challenges, including two major tropical storms that created additional projects in all six counties,” said PennDOT District 4 Executive Richard Roman.

The six-county district includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.

These counties opened bids for 68 contracts, totaling almost $197 million. Of the 68 contracts, 48 were for roadway work and the other 20 for bridgework.

Below is a list of the major county projects that were under construction in 2021. Some of them are years-long projects that began prior to 2021.

Lackawanna County:

Interstate 84 over Lackawanna Railroad, Roaring Brook and Route 435, Dunmore Borough, bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration. Construction will continue through 2026. $113.2 million;

I-84, Roaring Brook Township, resurfacing of I-84 eastbound and westbound and bridge rehabilitation. Construction will continue through 2023. $18.9 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 407 over Lackawanna Lake, North Abington Township. Construction will continue through 2022. $1.9 million;

Bridge preservation, various routes and municipalities. Construction will continue through 2022. $5.6 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 6006 over Racket Brook, City of Carbondale. Construction will be completed in 2021. $796,000;

Emergency bridge repair on Route 690 over Bear Brook, Moscow Borough. Completed in 2021. $92,000;

Resurfacing 12 roadway miles, various routes and municipalities. Construction will continue through 2022. $4.8 million;

Route 1037, Dickson City Borough, Dundaff Street Flood Repairs. Construction was completed in 2021. $473,000;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 4005 over D&H Railroad, Benton Township. Construction will continue through 2022. $2.4 million;

Milling and resurfacing on I-84 and ramps in Lackawanna and Wayne counties. Construction will be completed in 2022. $17.5 million;

Guiderail project on I-80 and I -81 mile marker 143 to 160 complete in 2021. Planned for 2022 is mile marker 160 to 232 on I-81 and I-84. I-80 work is planned for 2023. $15.9 million;

Keystone College Community Gateway Project. Completed in 2021. $826,000; and

Paving on Route 1010 and Route 3018. Construction completed in 2021. ADA ramps have also been started on other state routes. Final paving in 2022 on Routes 247, 2026, 2028, 3033 and 6011. Construction will be completed in 2022. $4.2 million.



Luzerne County:

Culvert replacement on Route 239 in Huntington Township. Construction completed in the summer of 2021. $420,000;

Culvert replacement on Route 118 in Lehman Township. Construction will be completed in 2021. $1.1 million;

Culvert conversion on Route 315 in the Borough of Laflin. Construction will be completed in 2021. $140,000;

Multiple bridge preservations on Route 309 in Kingston, Hanover, and Foster townships, Bridges in the project were Route 309 Section P15 over Toby Creek, Route 309 Section P16 over Toby Creek, Route 309 Section P14 over Pine Run, and Route 2044 Section P18 over Pond Creek. Construction will be completed in 2021. $1.3 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 2010 over Route 29 in Hanover Township. Completed in 2021. $4.2 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 11 over Norfolk Southern, Reading, Northern, and Blue Mountain Railroad, and Mill Creek in the Borough of Dupont. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.9 million;

Roadway extension on Route 424 in Hazle Township. Construction will be completed in 2024. $17 million;

Surface treatment project in various municipalities and including Route 18, Route 1013, Route 1015, Route 1029, Route 2025, Route 2027, Route 2028, Route 2020, Route 2035, and Route 3030. Construction will be completed in 2022. $6.5 million;

Resurfacing project in various municipalities and including Route 315, Route 1014, Route 1019, Route 2013, Route 2022, and Route 3021. Construction will be completed in 2022. $4.7 million;

Safety improvement project on Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.3 million;

Resurfacing on Route 315 in the Borough of Laflin, Plains Township, and Jenkins Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.9 million;

Resurfacing in various municipalities on Routes 11, 2019, 309, 92, and 2045. Construction will be completed in 2022. $9.3 million;

Bridge preservation on I-81 in Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre Township, and the Borough of Ashley. Construction will be completed in 2023. $7.3 million;

Route 2036 in Bear Creek Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Henri. Construction was completed in October 2021. $369,000;

Route 2039 in Plains Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction was completed in October 2021. $194,856;

Route 239 in Nescopeck Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction was completed in October 2021. $55,000;

Route 2035 in Bear Creek Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction was completed in October 2021. $246,147;

Route 2020 in the City of Wilkes-Barre, Bridge Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction will be completed in 2022. $415,510;

Route 2036 in Bear Creek Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction will be completed by the end of 2021. $448,003; and

Route 437 in Wright Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction will be completed in the spring of 2022. $213,670.40.

Pike County

Culvert rehabilitation on Route 507 in Palmyra Township. Construction will be completed in 2021. $843,062;

Milford-Bushkill roadway reconstruction including realignment and shoulder/lane widening on Route 2021 in Lehman Township. Construction will be completed in 2021. $30 million;

Reconstruction, resurfacing and rehabilitation and culvert conversion on Route 6 between Boroughs of Milford and Matamoras. Construction will be completed in 2021. $5.1 million;

Slope repair on Route 2002 in Delaware Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $547,000;

High friction surface treatment safety improvements on Route 6, Route 507 and Route 2021. Construction will be completed in 2021. $397,000;

Resurfacing on Route 590 in Blooming Grove Township. Construction will be completed in 2021. $926,000;

Cleaning and washing various bridge structures located within PennDOT District 4. Project will be completed in 2021. $623,000;

Paving on Route 739 in Delaware Township. Construction will be completed in 2021. $2 million;

Route 6 in Lackawaxen Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction completed in 2021. $69,426;

Route 1012 and Route 1014, Shohola Township and Lackawaxen Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Projects from Hurricane Ida. Construction completed in 2021. $149,000; and

Route 2009 in Dingman Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction will be completed in 2021. $23,000.

Susquehanna County

Lanesboro Streetscape Project. Completed in September 2021. $620,000;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 11, Route 29 and Route 1011. Completed in July 2021. $3 million;

Rehabilitation of Route 11 bridge over railroad in Great Bend and emergency deck repair on Route 4008. Completed in September 2021. $820,000;

I-81 in Great Bend to New Milford from mile marker 223 to 232. Construction will be completed in 2021. $3.5 million;

Local bridge replacement on Carmalt Road in Choconut Township. Construction will be completed in 2021. $1.1 million;

Replacement of three box culverts and intersection realignment at Route 267/Route 706 intersection in Rush Township. Realignment completed in September 2021. Box culverts will be replaced in 2022. Construction will be completed in 2022. $4.3 million;

Bridge replacement with box culvert on Route 1033 in Great Bend. Construction will be completed in 2021. $1 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 1010 in Oakland Township. Construction will be completed in 2021. $1.9 million;

Emergency slide repair on Route 11 in Great Bend. Completed in March 2021. 280,000;

Bridge replacements on Route 3029 in Jessup Township. Construction will be completed in 2023. $2.1 million;

Base repair on multiple state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. Construction will be completed in 2022. $3.6 million;

Base repair on multiple state routes in Susquehanna, Wyoming and Pike counties. Work in Susquehanna County planned to begin in 2021, with Wyoming and Pike in 2022. Construction will be completed in 2022. $2.1 million;

Slide repair on Route 1009 in Harmony Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $585,000; and

Paving on Routes 11, 858 and 1031 in Susquehanna County and Route 87 in Wyoming County. Construction will be completed in September 2022. $4 million.



Wayne County

Surface treatment on Route 6, Route 196 and Route 296 in Wayne County and Route 92 in Wyoming County. Construction will be completed in 2021. $2.3 million;

Pavement base repairs on Route 191, Route 247, Route 371, Route 652, Route 670, Route 11, Route 1014, Route 3028, Route 2048, Route 2049, Route 4021, Route 4023, Route 4025 and Route 4031 in various municipalities in Wayne County. Construction will be completed in 2021. $2.4 million;

Bridge preservation on Route 507 in Dreher Township, SR 4003 in Dyberry Township and SR 3003 in Eaton Township, Wyoming County. Construction will be completed in 2022. $915,000;

Resurfacing on Route 191 in various municipalities. Project was completed in 2021. $4.5 million;

Paving on SR 6, SR 652 and SR 4005 in various municipalities. Construction will be completed in 2022. $4.4 million;

Route 3017 in Salem Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project. Construction will be completed in 2022. $208,000;

Bridge preservation on I-84, Route 196, Route 670, Route 11 and Route 3028 in various municipalities. Construction will be completed in 2021. $843,000;

Resurfacing on Route 11 and Route 2013 in Dyberry Township. Construction will be completed in 2021. $1.5 million; and

Pavement Base repair on various SRs in Wayne County. Construction completed 2021. 3.5 million.

Wyoming County

Rehabilitation of three structures on Route 1027, Route 292 and Route 2031. Completed in May 2021. $2.4 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 29 and Route 87 over the Susquehanna River and Route 4002. Construction was completed in April 2021. $430,000;

Stone laid arch rehabilitation on Route 92 in Falls Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.6 million; and

Slide repair on Route 87 at Sullivan County Line. Construction will be completed in 2022. $2.6 million.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.