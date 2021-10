SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has cleaned up vandalism on Interstate 81 southbound near the new Biden Expressway signage.

PennDOT says they painted over a vulgar message regarding President Biden that was left on a concrete barrier. It was near mile marker 184.

They say there are no cameras in the area, so it was not caught on camera. State police can press charges if they find the suspect, but PennDOT says they are not sure if they will.