PennDOT announces updated road closures after significant rainfall in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has issued updates for roads in several counties in our coverage area.

The following roads are closed due to flooding or downed trees or utilities.

Columbia County:

Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Green Creek Road and Sportsman Club Road in Orange Township is closed due to flooding.

Lycoming County:

Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) between Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township is closed for flooding.

Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 2042 (East Lime Bluff Road) and Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township is closed for flooding.

In Montour County, the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Route 1003 (PP and L Road / Muncy Exchange Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) in Anthony Township for flooding.

Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and PP and L Road in Anthony Township for flooding.

There is a detour on Route 54 in Derry Township. It’s south of Washingtonville between Front Street/Mill Road and Shed Road. The Route 54 east detour is Route 254 west to I-80 east, and the Route 54 west detour is I-80 west to Route 254 east.

Also, a road in Liberty Township is closed on Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road).

In Northumberland County, the following roads are closed for flooding and/or downed utilities:

Route 1005 (Seagraves Drive) between Springtown Road and Route 54 in Delaware Township for flooding.

Route 1011 (Reynolds Hill Road / Hockley Hill Road) between Route 1008 (Five Points Road) and Route 1010 (Gearhart Hollow Road / Showers Road) in Lewis Township.

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road and Route 45 in East Chillisquaque.

A detour has been added on Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and Black Mill Road in Upper Augusta Township for flooding. Detour is Routes 890, 4018 (Brush Valley Road) and 147.

A new closure has been announced on Route 4012 (Eleventh Street) between Route 4009 (Black Mill Road) in Upper Augusta Township and Reagan Street in Sunbury.

In Snyder County, the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) between Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) and Furnace Road in Franklin Township.

Route 3016 (Pine Swamp Road) between Ridge Road and Daniels Road in West Perry Township.

Route 1003 (Walnut Acres Road) between Route 104 (Centerville Street) and Richard Road / Scholl Road in Center Township.

Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township for flooding.

There is a new closure in Monroe Township on Route 1014 (Mill Road) between Route 204 in Penn Township and Route 1015 ( App Road/Airport Road).

Route 3016 (Seven Stars Road / Pine Swamp Road) between Route 35 and Buckwheat Valley Road in West Perry Township is open.

Sullivan County:

Route 2002 (Main Street / Nordmont Road) between Brown Hill Road and Long Brook Road in Davidson Township is closed for flooding.

Tioga County:

Route 287 between Catlin Hollow Road and Sweet Hollow Road in Middlebury Township is now open.

In Union County, the following roads are closed for flooding:

Route 3003 (Coldrun Road / Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street / Millmont Road) between Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton Borough and Kaiser Run Road in Lewis Township.

(Open) Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) between Wolfland Road and Beaver Run Road in Buffalo Township.

Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township.

Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Route 192 in Buffalo Township and Route 1002 (Col. John Kelly Road) in Kelly Township is closed.

There is a new closure on Route 3004 (Trails End Road) between Creek Road and Route 235 in Hartley Township.

There is a detour for motorists to be aware of in the area of Union County and Centre County. It’s Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg in Centre County and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours.