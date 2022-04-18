EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced several speed and vehicle restrictions ahead on Monday night’s storm.

According to PennDOT, on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties north of Interstate 84 in Dunmore, Tier 4 restrictions will be put in place at 10:00 p.m.

“On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place,” PennDOT stated in a media release.

Also beginning at 10:00 p.m., PennDOT says Tier 1 restrictions will be in effect on the following roadways:

Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties south of Interstate 84

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties

Interstate 380 in Monroe County

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV`s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

motorcycles

“Motorists can expect speed limits to be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions,” PennDOT added.

Restrictions will be relayed to drivers via interstate message boards and 511PA.com, along with the 511PA smartphone app.