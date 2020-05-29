PennDOT announces re-opening of additional driver license and photo license centers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced the re-opening of additional driver license and photo license centers in yellow phase counties beginning Friday, May 29th.
Among the driver license centers re-opening, there are a few in our coverage area:
- Hazleton Driver License Center, 1052 South Church Street, Hazleton
- Schuylkill Haven Driver License Center, 972 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven
- Snydersville Driver License Center, 4218 Manor Drive, Snydersville
- Wilkes-Barre Driver License Center, 1085 Hanover Street, Wilkes Barre
Hours of operation at the above locations will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.
Services will be limited. The following services will be permitted:
- Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs), date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions
- Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, permit testing, ID card issuance, and related transactions
- Photo license services
- Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail
- Medical-related testing
- Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing
