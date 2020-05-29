PennDOT announces re-opening of additional driver license and photo license centers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced the re-opening of additional driver license and photo license centers in yellow phase counties beginning Friday, May 29th.

Among the driver license centers re-opening, there are a few in our coverage area:

Hazleton Driver License Center, 1052 South Church Street, Hazleton

Schuylkill Haven Driver License Center, 972 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven

Snydersville Driver License Center, 4218 Manor Drive, Snydersville

Wilkes-Barre Driver License Center, 1085 Hanover Street, Wilkes Barre

Hours of operation at the above locations will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.

Services will be limited. The following services will be permitted:

Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs), date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions

Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, permit testing, ID card issuance, and related transactions

Photo license services

Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail

Medical-related testing

Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing

For more information, click here.