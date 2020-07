DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT announced Wednesday that there will be a lane restriction on a section of I-81 in Lackawanna County.

In a release sent out by PennDOT, a section of I-81 South near exit 184 (Moosic Street) will have restricted lanes starting Wednesday, July 1st at 6:00 PM and going into July 2nd at 6:00 AM.

PennDOT states the reason for the restriction is due to pothole repairs being conducted on the road.

Motorists are advised to use caution around this area.