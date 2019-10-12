PennDOT accepting P-3’s until end of month

(WBRE/WYOU) — Got an idea on how to fix Pennsylvania’s infrastructure?

Then PennDOT wants to hear from you. PennDOT is currently accepting unsolicited public-private partnership proposals or P-3’s until the end of the month.

During this period, the private sector is encouraged to submit proposals offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects or offer proposals to more efficiently manage existing transportation-related services and programs.

The state’s P3 law allows PennDOT and other transportation authorities and commissions to partner with private companies to participate in delivering, maintaining, and financing transportation-related projects.

