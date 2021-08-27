Penn Tech pitches in to help with Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students from Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Le Jeune Chef Restaurant got some real-life experience preparing over 12,000 meals that were served to Little League teams during the tournament.

More than 30 students and staff worked around the clock to prepare and prepare a variety of meals for players.









Because of COVID restrictions, meals were prepared on the Penn Tech campus, then transported to the Little League compound.

Students say it was their first time catering on such a large scale and this experience will help them handle challenges in their future careers

