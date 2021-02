EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Penn State’s THON will take place this weekend, but will look a lot different.

The 46-hour dance marathon raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health’s Children’s Hospital. There will still be dancing, but it will be done virtually.

THON will be livestreamed, with all dancers taking part remotely from home. Online games will keep dancers engaged.

And there will be a six-hour break overnight since they won’t have the same support as in person.