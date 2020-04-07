Penn State to recognize class of 2020 in virtual commencement ceremony

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Penn State University has announced it will hold the spring 2020 commencement ceremony via livestream on May 9. The virtual ceremony will recognize all Penn State undergraduate students and all graduate students in the Penn State Graduate School.

This decision comes in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, orders from the state government and recommendations from global public health organizations.

“While no one could have anticipated a virtual celebration, I want our graduates and their families to know we are excited to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

The streamed ceremony will feature formal remarks, musical performances and sharable digital slides honoring each graduate.

The College of Medicine, Dickinson Law, Penn State Law, and Penn College will manage their own celebrations and communicate directly to their graduates.

Nick Jones, Executive Vice President and Provost, added that individual colleges and campuses will be hosting their own virtual celebrations for their graduates, in addition to the University-wide commencement.

“We have met with student leaders, and know this is important to all our students,” said Jones. “Our chancellors and deans are working on plans and will communicate directly with graduates. We have all hands on deck to do everything we can to properly recognize and celebrate the fantastic achievements of the Class of 2020. We couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments.”

Penn State will explore opportunities to invite the Class of 2020 back for in-person celebrations when public health guidelines allow.