Penn State to hand out over $27 million in COVID relief grants to students

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Penn State University is gearing up to give out COVID relief grants to more than 23,000 students.

The university announced the funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. It will be available for students at all Penn State campuses, based on financial need.

The money can be handed out directly to students, or be used for any outstanding balance at the school. Qualified students should receive a notice to their student email from the office of student aid, indicating the amount offered.

In all, the school will hand out $27.5 million.