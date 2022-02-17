Penn State student from Lackawanna County gearing up for THON weekend

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The largest student-run philanthropic event in the world kicks off Friday in central Pennsylvania.

It’s set to be a happy weekend in Happy Valley. THON is back in person after going virtual last year. Eyewitness News spoke with a Nittany Lion from our area who helped make it happen.

Penn State students are looking forward to dancing at the 50th anniversary of THON all weekend long.

“It is a feeling that I can’t even put into words, just even thinking that we’ll be there in just 12 short hours,” Penn State senior Alyssa Bielinski said.

Bielinski is a member of the THON Executive Committee. The Dunmore native has been involved with the organization since her first year in Happy Valley.

“When I came to Penn State, it was a very big school. I was not sure if it was the one for me. I come from a very small town, obviously, so definitely took some getting used to getting on campus but one of the first things I did was join a THON committee and I knew at that point that I found my purpose at this school,” Bielinski said.

THON is a year-long effort. Bielinski works with more than 16,000 student volunteers in the fight against childhood cancer.

“THON is definitely something that connects many, many students on this campus for one common mission,” Bielinski said.

Last year alone, THON raised more than $10 million benefitting the Four Diamonds Fund, which helps families pay for medical bills. Bielinski says they adapted to the challenges of putting on a virtual event.

“Definitely doing a lot of Zoom calls, a lot of live streams for everything, but it just really showed us that our mission can extend far beyond State College and no physical limitations will ever prevent us from fighting for our families,” Bielinski said.

THON has shaped the college experience of so many Nittany Lions and it’s all for the kids.

“I’ve always told myself that Penn State’s my school, but THON has made it my home,” Bielinski said.

THON has raised more than $190 million since partnering with Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital in 1977. The event will be live-streamed over the weekend.