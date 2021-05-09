Penn State holds Commencement Weekend at State College

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was Commencement Weekend in State College.

This year, they’re celebrating the achievements in-person rain or shine at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State University handed out more than 14,000 diplomas to graduates this weekend. Campuses across the state hosted graduation ceremonies in-person, with COVID restrictions and guidelines.

All ceremonies were also accessible to families and friends via a live stream. Penn State’s Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre campuses were among the ceremonies that took place Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos