Penn State holds Commencement Weekend at State College

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was Commencement Weekend in State College.

This year, they’re celebrating the achievements in-person rain or shine at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State University handed out more than 14,000 diplomas to graduates this weekend. Campuses across the state hosted graduation ceremonies in-person, with COVID restrictions and guidelines.

All ceremonies were also accessible to families and friends via a live stream. Penn State’s Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre campuses were among the ceremonies that took place Saturday.