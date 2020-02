(WBRE/WYOU) — Penguins at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium are enjoying the first snow day of the year.

While out for a stroll Saturday afternoon, the zoo’s Gentoo and Macaroni penguins had some fun rolling around and sliding in the snow. The temperature was just right as it has to be 45 degrees or colder for the penguins to safely be outside.

During the winter months, the penguins can be seen every Saturday and Sunday morning at 11:30 for the zoo’s Penguins on Parade.