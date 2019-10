(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), joined by partners, advocates, legislators and volunteers, today held its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Ceremony at the State Capitol.

Domestic Violence Month is observed nationally during the month of October. It serves as a time to unite advocates, survivors, lawmakers, and others in the effort to prevent and end domestic violence. PCADV honors those who lost their lives to domestic violence in the last year in a ceremony where each victim's name is read by a Pennsylvania legislator, while silhouettes with the person’s name are displayed by an advocate. The ceremony creates a powerful visual reminder of the prevalence of domestic violence in the Commonwealth and the fact that it too often turns deadly.