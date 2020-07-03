Pen Argyl man charged after 2018 triple-fatal crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 22-year-old Pen Argyl man is charged nearly two years after a triple-fatal accident near the intersection of Route 209 and Shaffer’s Schoolhouse Road in Stroud Township in September 2018.

According to a press release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, Ryan Smith is charged with murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle, and involuntary manslaughter, among others. Three people were killed in the crash.

According to the release, Smith and Matthew Haller, 20, were both driving Mustangs south on Route 209 at high rates of speed while racing each other. Smith attempted to avoid a vehicle in front of him by passing it on the shoulder and lost control of his vehicle as he came back onto the road.

Smith then crossed into the other lane and hit Haller. Both crossed into the northern lanes of Route 209. Haller’s vehicle was struck by a Subaru driven by Chester Bogart, Jr. and Ronald Bogart. Haller’s vehicle and the Bogarts’ vehicle then caught fire and became engulfed with the occupants still inside.

Haller was pronounced dead at the scene and the Bogarts were both pronounced deceased at the scene. An investigation revealed Smith and Haller had planned to race each other on the date of the crash and Smith had previously engaged in such activity.