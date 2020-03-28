Breaking News
Peeps Production Paused

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA (WBRE/WYOU) — Peeps is pausing production amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Just Born Confections Company says its production facilities in Philadelphia are closed through April 7th, but it shouldn’t affect your Easter baskets.

The company says it’s already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmellow confection to outlets. Its other candies, including Mike and Ikes and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews, were also shipped prior to to the production stoppage.

Though they might be in short supply at some retailers. Easter is Sunday, April 12th.

