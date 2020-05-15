Coronavirus

Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome affecting children

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An intense inflammatory illness which doctors suspect is linked to COVID-19 is striking children.

It’s called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. It is considered rare but nonetheless troubling for children who were diagnosed with COVID-19 antibodies.

Frank Maffei, MD is a pediatric critical care medicine physician with Geisinger Health System.

Dr. Maffei said, “We have to be vigilant. We have to be watching our children for unusual symptoms.”

Dr. Maffei discusses with reporter Mark Hiller what every parent needs to know tonight on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos