Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome affecting children

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An intense inflammatory illness which doctors suspect is linked to COVID-19 is striking children.

It’s called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. It is considered rare but nonetheless troubling for children who were diagnosed with COVID-19 antibodies.

Frank Maffei, MD is a pediatric critical care medicine physician with Geisinger Health System.

Dr. Maffei said, “We have to be vigilant. We have to be watching our children for unusual symptoms.”

