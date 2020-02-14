Pedestrian struck on Route 11

(WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Two people have been taken to a hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 11 in Hunlock Township.

The two people involved were the pedestrian and the driver of the car. Both of their statuses are unknown. Route 11 was re-opened at approximately 10:15 Thursday night.

———————————————————————————————————————————————

A pedestrian versus a vehicle crash Thursday night shut down Route 11 from Shickshinny to Main Road in Hunlock Township.

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene reconstructing the scene. The incident occurred on Route 11 in the area of the UGI substation in Hunlock Township.

There is no update of injuries at this time.

Route 11 is expected to be shut down for a few hours. Eyewitness News will bring you more information as it becomes available.