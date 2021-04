KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A pedestrian is injured after a crash in Luzerne County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in Kingston on the 500 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Reportedly, a pedestrian was struck near the KFC and taken away in an ambulance.

Eyewitness News is waiting to hear from police on the extent of injuries and what, if any, charges they may file in the case.