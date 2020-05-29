Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: A pedestrian has been taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a hit and run incident in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre Police Department says the victim suffered possible head injuries and they were conscious when taken to the hospital. No other confirmation was given.

An investigation is in process.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

A pedestrian has been struck by a motor vehicle in Wilkes-Barre.

The incident occurred after 11 p.m. Thursday night at Chestnut Street and North Main Street. There is no word on any injuries.

Eyewitness News is sending a crew to the scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available.