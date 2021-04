SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person has been taken to the hospital after police say a pedestrian was hit by a car in front of the Steamtown Mall in Scranton.

According to police, the car reportedly turned left off of Penn Avenue onto Lackawanna Avenue and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries, but they are not sure of the extent of those injuries.

Lackawanna Avenue has been reopened.