Pedestrian struck and killed by PennDOT vehicle in Monroe County identified

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We now know the identity of the pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a PennDOT snow plow.

The Monroe County Coroner identified the victim in Friday’s fatal pedestrian accident as 36-year-old Botasha Torres of Tobyhanna.

Friday evening in Blakeslee, Torres was walking along the road, her destination unknown, when she was struck by a snow plow.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Pocono Mountain Regional Police officers were dispatched to Route 940 and East Sir Bradford Road. The call came in as a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

According to a release from Chief Chris Wagner, officers arrived on scene and discovered a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Monroe County Coroner later identified the pedestrian as Torres.

PennDOT officials declined to comment but confirmed the vehicle involved was a PennDOT truck and it was being operated by a PennDOT driver.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, there are no charges pending against the driver.