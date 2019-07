HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — A fatal pedestrian-involved crash occurred in Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

According to police, the pedestrian, 44-year-old Martin Makowiec of Freeland, died from injuries sustained after he was hit by a vehicle. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 southbound in Hanover Township.

Police are still investigating the incident, but indications are the victim may have stopped to help with a disabled vehicle.