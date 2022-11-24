PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we finish up the Thanksgiving Holiday, many are turning their thoughts to Christmas. Two brothers in Lackawanna County go all-out decorating their homes for the holiday season.

The brothers unveiled their massive Christmas display that’s bigger and brighter than ever.

Clark Griswold would be proud of this Winter Wonderland.

Brightening up the Peckville community has been a labor of love for Matt Harhut and his brother Jeff for more than two decades.

“My mother and father would put us in the car and we would drive around looking at houses, houses that people would decorate, and it was something that we wanted to do,” said Matt Harhut of Peckville.

Thousands of lights illuminate from the brothers’ properties on Marion Street.

Reporter Madonna Mantione asks, “What do you think of all these lights?

“It’s awesome, and I think it’s really cool,” said Peckville resident Chase Sklareski.

The families start setting up the display in September, and it takes around 10 weeks to complete.

“We work every day. We have a schedule that we have to follow from the year before to make sure everything gets done in time. If we fall behind on that schedule we have to work twice as hard the following day to catch up because there’s no time to spare,” said Harhut.

Strolling through the display on Thanksgiving is a tradition for many families who visit each year.

“We plan dinner at two to three o’clock so that we have plenty of time to eat, watch some football but make sure everything’s cleared and ready to go at quarter to five so we can walk over and see the lighting,” said Brian Wasserman of Northampton.

“I like going here every year because it’s really cool how they do this for the neighborhood. I look forward to it every year, it’s kinda turned into a tradition now,” said Karoline & Eliza Evans of Eynon.

Harhut says it’s all about making spirits bright.

“It’s worth every minute, every second that goes into the display just seeing how happy everybody is,” said Harhut.

The Peckville Christmas House is free to walk through but donations are accepted to help with the electric bill.

The lights are on every night until January 7.