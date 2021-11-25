Peckville Christmas House shining bright for holiday season

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we finish up the Thanksgiving holiday, many are turning their thoughts to Christmas.

Two brothers in Lackawanna County go all-out decorating their houses for the holiday season. Thursday night they unveiled their massive display that’s bigger and brighter than ever.

Spreading Christmas cheer Clark Griswold-style. That’s what Matt and his brother Jeff Harhut have been doing in the Peckville community for more than two decades.

“The smiles on their faces is worth everything, all the time we put in. There’s not enough happiness in the world to go around, and this definitely helps,” Matt said.

The brothers are passionate about illuminating their properties on Marion Street to bring the magic of the holiday season to life. It’s a tradition that began when they were children.







“Every kid loves Christmas. We drove around with our parents looking at Christmas lights, and we got the idea,” Matt said.

This awe-inspiring display features thousands of lights and festive décor for all to enjoy. With the help of friends and family, it takes the Harhuts 10 weeks to set everything up.

“It brings me right back to when I was a kid and how it was just a sense of wonder about everything to do with Christmas and the lights and the colors,” Bobby Kopec of Archbald said.

“This puts me in a Christmas spirit mood. And I love Christmas. And this just brings it all together,” Jack Kelly of Jessup said.

Visiting the brightest houses on the block has become a holiday staple for many.

“I like coming on the first night every year on Thanksgiving because I like to see them count down and light the things up,” Karoline Evans of Eynon said.

“It gets bigger every year and I love walking through, it’s like walking through time,” Virginia Tuttle of Mayfield said.

“They have a list of things that you can look around and find, and it’s just really pretty, there’s so many lights and everything,” Magnolia Lick of Plymouth Meeting said.

The electric bill is a whopping $1,500 each season to keep the tradition glowing.

The lights will be shining bright every night at the Peckville Christmas House until January 7th. It’s free to walk through, but donations are being accepted to help offset the cost.