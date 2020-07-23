Pecks Pond Dam restoration complete after nearly four years of work

PORTER TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Division of Natural Resources has announced dam restoration at Pecks Pond in Pike County is complete after the project began in September of 2016.

“We realize it’s been a long wait for the many Pecks Pond supporters but this project ensures a safer dam and healthier waterway for the future,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, DNR Secretary.

According to the DNR, the refilling of Pecks Pond began in early June, and water recently began flowing into and over the replaced spillway. It’s now up to precipitation to restore the pond to its normal water level.

Secretary Dunn also said the Bureau of Forestry is initiating an aquatic weed control effort, where herbicide applications will take place within a 100-acre weed management area. The goal is to provide more open and weed-free water for recreational use.

The DNR is working to repopulate Pecks Pond with large mouth bass and other fish including baitfish, crappie, yellow perch and bluegill. Only catch-and-release will be permitted.