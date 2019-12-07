Pearl Harbor Remembrance Program at LCCC

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the 78th anniversary of what President Franklin Roosevelt described as “a day that will live in infamy.”

People of all ages gathered Saturday on the campus of Luzerne County Community College to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I want these people to be remembered,” said George Shadie, who owns the World War II memorabilia collection at Luzerne County Community College.

It’s a World War II exhibit that’s personal for Shadie. His father was part of the first occupational troops in Tokyo. Shadie led this Pearl Harbor remembrance program.

“Because of the atomic bomb, I had a father. He was saved,” Shadie said.

Shadie says his interest in war memorabilia began 50 years ago when someone gave him a World War II poster.

“That really intrigued me, when I found out it was authentic from the ’40s. So I had a couple of friends, whenever something would come up they would know about, they would tell me about it and I would see if I could purchase it,” Shadie said.

If you look closely, you’ll see that the memorabilia has signatures on it — signed by the artists as well as at least one person depicted in the picture.

“A lot of these pictures, the people are long gone. So the older I get and the older the pictures get, the more valuable they become because there are no more people to sign them,” Shadie said.

One of the featured speakers was a 95-year-old veteran from Pittston Township. Patrick Solano was a flight engineer in World War II. He says he was in high school when he first heard of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“It was the shock of the times. And everyone was so inspired with patriotism that everybody tried to get into the service,” Solano said.

Solano was 18 when he enlisted. During the program, he spoke of his memories from his time in the war — a war he wants no one to ever forget.

“Everything began there. That was the beginning of what made everyone believe that how important the military is for us to maintain the freedom that we have,” Solano said.

Shadie says his collection is still growing, but he’s running out of places to keep it. The exhibit will run until December 20th at the Schulman Gallery at LCCC.