Peaceful protest on Public Square

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death will face charges.

Minnesota officials making that announcement Wednesday afternoon. They also upgraded a charge against Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder. He’s the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The death sparked days of protests, many of which turned violent across the nation.

In our region, demonstrations have stayed peaceful, including one in Luzerne County Wednesday. It’s been a week of protests across the nation and Public Square has been no stranger to that.

It’s quiet now but around 5 p.m. it was loud, proud and united.

Chanting, marching, laying down in solidarity with George Floyd’s death. All of this, most importantly remaining peaceful. From 2:30 to 5 p.m. this afternoon, a community came together organized by a few Wyoming Valley West freshman. Growing numbers as a nation demands for change with today’s youth at the front of it all.

“That speaks greatness about our future. That young and taking the initiative to do that? I’ll be honest, I don’t think I’d be able to do that if I was a freshman in high school, you know what I mean,”Elijah Scretching of Wilkes-Barre said.

“It means so much because we’re not alone, which means we’re one step closer to fixing the problem,” organizer Kaylee McNeill said.

We’ll hear more from this in attendance and how the message of unity and change is being heard not only here in Wilkes-Barre but across the world.

New developments a short time ago into the murder of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

New charges are announced. Charges against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have been upgraded to second-degree murder. While three other officers are now facing aiding and abetting second degree murder.

It’s been more than a week since Floyd’s death, sparking nationwide outrage and protests. Now a new round of protests Wednesday across the nation, including right here in our area.

Yet another fully peaceful protest that started in the center, took a marching lap around Public Square. They then laid down for just under nine minutes in solidarity and chants continued.

A second group formed seeming more militant and they’ve marched to police headquarters and City Hall. This group has remained here urging peace.

Important fact here, two local freshman organized this protest Wednesday. We’ll here more from them and others involved coming up on later editions of Eyewitness News.