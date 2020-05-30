Peaceful protest forms in wake of tragedies

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With tensions rising across the nation, a peaceful protest forms in our region.

A small show of awareness grew on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg as those participating tell Eyewitness News much of the reaction they received was positive.

“I have an African-American child. I am the daughter of an African-American man. I have an African-American brother and it concerns me when I walk outside and I’m not sure if they’re going to come home,” Alexis Whitfield of Stroudsburg said.

“We were going to group up and travel and then we thought about it. Why not bring some awareness to where we’re from, where we live and where our kids go to school,” Maxamara Lockley of Stroudsburg said.

“This is not just a black thing. We are concerned for everybody,” Whitfield said.

We’re told the peaceful demonstration was a last-minute effort and participants were glad to see the response to their messages. The group says there may be more demonstrations like this in the future.