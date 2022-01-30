Paying tribute in Scranton to those lost on ‘Bloody Sunday’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five decades after British soldiers killed 14 unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers, many in our area gathered to reflect on what’s called “Bloody Sunday.”

On January 30th 1972, 14 Catholics died in Londonberry, northern Ireland. A judicial inquiry found in 2010 that the victims were innocent and had posed no threat to the military. So Sunday in Lackawanna County, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, held an event to pay respects to those who lost their lives.

“14 innocent people were shot and killed and numerous others were injured so we’re remembering the lost souls and people that were injured that day as well as trying to make their families feel a little bit better that they know that people are thinking about them,” Todd Frick of Scranton said.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians is the largest fraternal Irish Catholic organization in the world.