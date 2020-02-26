Paying respects to Michael Delfino

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of Circle Drive-In Theater in Lackawanna County passed away on Friday.

Michael Delfino is being remembered as a community man who impacted so many people. The Circle Drive-In Theater’s marquee is not listing any movies, but a loving message. The owner, Michael Delfino passed away Friday at the age of 98.

“My whole entire life, I remember, I was his papergirl, delivering his paper at 4:30 in the morning and the light would be on and he would be milling around. Worked hard his whole life,” Michele Bannon, the president of the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and city’s clerk, said.

She says he loved Carbondale and used his drive-in to bring everyone together.

“He did that for the YMCA, the chamber and it was all about building a community and using his resources to do that,” Bannon said.

“Mike allowed us to come to the drive-thru,” Mary Pantzar, the Carbondale YMCA early childhood education director said.

Every July, Delfino invited hundreds of “Y” children and their families to spend an evening at the drive-in.

“Family was so important to Mike that he wanted to extend that. He wanted to beyond just his family,” Pantzar said.

In 2010, Delfino donated a million dollars to the YMCA for their capital campaign project. That project was to build an addition and provide more programs at the Y.

“The children enjoy it, the adults enjoy it. It’s just a phenomenal asset to the YMCA,” Pantzar said.

“Mike went out on a limb and the view is beautiful because what he did was to transform an idea into many different things that were helpful to the community,” Lorrie Williams, Carbondale YMCA registered nurse said.

In honor, Michael Delfino and his wife Gwen have their names on the side of the Y forever to come.