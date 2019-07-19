Paul McCartney working on new project

(WBRE/WYOU) –Paul McCartney, who’s 77 years old, is not exactly resting on his considerable laurels.

A representative announced Thursday McCartney’s working on songs for a stage version of the 1946 movie, It’s A Wonderful Life. McCartney’s writing the music and working on the lyrics with Lee Hall, the scriptwriter of Billy Elliot and the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

The movie It’s A Wonderful Life was directed by Frank Capra and starred Jimmy Stewart. It’s about a man who’s down on his luck who’s rescued by a guardian angel.

The popular film is shown during the Christmas holidays.