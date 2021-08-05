Patriots Cove: Helping Veterans heal

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the hills of the Endless Mountains, Patriots Cove is a place that helps veterans and first responders heal with just a touch of nature.

Over the past four years, Patriots Cove has grown and is now welcoming and helping caregivers right alongside Beaver Run.

“We’re close to 100 individuals a year that we’re impacting,” said Jeff Swire, co-founder of Patriots Cove.

Jeff Swire, a veteran himself and his wife, Melissa, never planned to keep their 18 acres for themselves when they purchased the land in 2017.

They started with one home to provide shelter for guests. They built handicap-accessible trails in the woods, helping guide veterans and first responders to a healthier life and mental state through fishing, hunting, and being in the great outdoors.

“We see we can truly touch lives not only for northeast Pennsylvania and the state of Pennsylvania but the whole United States. That’s a miracle and that’s a very special thing to do,” said Jeff.

“When my husband was injured in Iraq I had no one. I was completely alone and I just had nowhere to turn,” said Melissa Swire, co-founder of Patriots Cove.

Patriots Cove is now a place for caregivers. A house was built just for them this year.

“The caregiver really has peace of mind to know that their spouse is being taken care of and they can fully relax and unwind and pamper themselves,” said Melissa.

The caregiver cottage and community center sleeps four, has a kitchen, dining room, library, and a classroom and is where they get together and do all of their self-care activities.

It’s a place to paint, create essential oils, and learn about veteran resources.

“It’s a place I can rest with them and create those relationships with other kindred spirits and it’s so much more therapeutic than anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Melissa.

Patriots Cove continues to expand. They’re in the process of building a bunkhouse to fit at least six more veterans.

“We want to make sure that the quality of care and the activities that we provide for both the spouses and the veterans are diverse enough that we can reach the maximum men and women that are in need,” said Jeff.

In just months Patriots Cove will be where volunteers can continue to focus more on activities with the veterans and their caregivers.

To learn more about Patriots Cove or to get involved, head to the Patriots Cove website.