Governor Wolf issues stay-at-home order for 6 counties, including Monroe

Patient tests positive for COVID-19 at Guthrie Corning Hospital

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Guthrie Health System confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19. The result was recieved on Friday.

The patient was tested at Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, New York and is recovering at home in Pennsylvania. Officials say they will monitor the patient’s condition.

Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, says the system is prepared to care for all its patients during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. “I want to assure the community that we are taking every measure to ensure our facilities are safe for patients, and that plans are in place to assess and treat those affected by COVID-19.”

Anyone with general questions about COVID-19 can call information lines set up by Guthrie at

  • 844-357-2840
  • 800-836-1925

Calls will be answered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.

