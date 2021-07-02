Passenger rail service from Scranton to New York City may soon be a reality

(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — You may soon be able to ride the rails from northeastern Pennsylvania to the Big Apple.

Passenger rail service from Scranton to New York City may become a reality through the “Invest in America Act” which the House passed Friday. It would provide funding for Amtrak to implement major portions of its 2021 “Connect Us” expansion plan.

That plan includes adding a Scranton to New York City route with three round trips per day. It would provide a new alternative and opportunities for residents of northeastern Pennsylvania.

“The great upside to northeastern Pennsylvania, having that kind of commercial connection between centers of commerce like greater New York City, real estate values would go up. Job prospects would get better. Employers would move into the area. So many good things would flow from that. We can’t not work on this project,” Representative Matt Cartwright said.

“Amtrak was not really on the table this time last year. And now it’s not only on the table, but we are involved with Amtrak, and working with them to bring Amtrak service to northeast Pennsylvania, Scranton, Lackawanna and Monroe County,” Northeast Regional Railroad Authority President Larry Malski said.

The plan is for the train to make stops in Mount Pocono and East Stroudsburg. Work is already underway on a portion of the Lackawanna Cutoff in New Jersey, where Conrail removed 28 miles of rail.