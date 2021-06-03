‘Party on the Patio’ makes a rocking return in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The rain didn’t stop the festivities at a local event that brings live tribute bands to our area.

Music could be heard for miles as ‘Party on the Patio’ kicked off at Mohegan Sun Pocono Thursday night. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy food trucks, drinks and live performances.

The band Black Dog, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin commanded the audience, playing songs for two straight hours.

“I’m glad that ‘Party on the Patio’ is back. I love Led Zeppelin. Again, I got into Led Zeppelin mostly because of my dad, because he grew up on it, and then I grew up on it. Really excited that I’m here with him and we’re able to have fun together,” Kim Petros of Larksville said.

The party was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The season-long event features bands that perform tributes to Bon Jovi, Queen, and Aerosmith, to name a few.

“We did stay the rest of the night, and we’ve been coming and meeting them every Thursday for all these years,” Lorraine Healey of Laflin said.







Healey met her best friend Charlene Sabia at ‘Party on the Patio’ years ago. They say it’s not summer in northeastern Pennsylvania without it.

“Yes, we definitely missed it. You know, it was something to do. Because in this area, there’s not much to do,” Sabia said.

Petros is ecstatic to be near the stage with her family once again. She’s been attending the event for nearly six years and says live music brings people together especially after being forced to stay apart for so long.

“I’m really happy that my dad, you know, we’re together and here to be able to experience this music,” Petros said.

‘Party on the Patio’ is scheduled to take place every Thursday at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Doors open at 6:30 for people 21 and up.

A ‘Best of the Eagles’ tribute band is slated for next week.