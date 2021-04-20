Parts of Flemington Borough asked to evacuate due to gas leak

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A civil authority has issued an immediate evacuation notice for residents near Frederick Street and Huston Street in the Flemington Borough for a gas leak.

Residents are told to evacuate to the Goodwill Hose Fire Station until the scene is clear.

