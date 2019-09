(WBRE/WYOU) — Two roads in Wilkes-Barre are shut down Tuesday night following the partial collapse of a roof on a local church.

The collapse happened just before 6:30 Tuesday night at the Mahanaim Prayer House Ministries in Wilkes-Barre. Sections of Lloyds Lane and Parrish Street surrounding the church are closed until further notice.

There were no reported injuries and the building has been condemned by officials.