Part of stolen ‘Clark Griswold’ display turns up in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a post-Christmas miracle. Clark Griswold is back in Columbia County. Well, some of him anyway.

It’s the moment community members in Berwick have been waiting for. A package containing Clark Griswold’s stolen jersey from ‘Christmas Boulevard’ arrived at City Hall Tuesday.

“I’m just thankful they returned it. I’m going to keep my word, as far as Berwick’s PD is concerned, the case is closed because I said if they return it, no questions asked,” Berwick Christmas Boulevard president Michael Monico Jr. said.

The anonymous sender addressed the package to Monico and included $200 cash in a blank envelope. Borough officials believe it’s intended to cover the cost of the life-size Griswold mannequin and his pants that were not returned.

“It’s amazing the community interest. The amount of people saying, ‘any news?’ you go for a cup of coffee in the morning, it’s like ‘hey, is Clark back?'” Berwick mayor Tim Burke said.

While we may never know who ripped the display from it’s posts last month, many are left feeling disappointed that it even happened in the first place.

“I wish the person was man enough to step up and say, ‘Hey, I messed up, but here everything is.’ A lot of the community members, they’re mad because it ruined the boulevard pretty much for a lot of people. They didn’t get to see that part of it,” Mark Spaid of the Berwick Boulevard Association said.

Burke says steps will be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re just gonna have to be a little more cautious next year. We’re going to have to sit down with the chief of police and get the boulevard patrolled more,” Berwick said.

“Some people do some dumb things, but at least they did the right thing and returned it,” Monico said.