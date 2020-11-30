One killed, another injured in crash on Route 940

The crash closed the road while first responders and investigations rework the scene

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A crash on Route 940 in Mount Pocono killed one and left another injured Monday afternoon.

The coroner confirmed the fatality with Eyewitness News, but the victim will not be named until next of kin is notified.

The crash closed part of Route 940 westbound at Grange Road. The crash occurred near Phoebe Snow Road and involved two vehicles.

The road is closed at this time. Detours are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

We will bring you more details as they become available.