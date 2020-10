MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A multi-vehicle crash has part of Interstate 380 closed down according to the Monroe County 911 Center.

The crash, which happened around 4:30, has all of the Soutbound lanes closed between the Pocono Pines Exit 3 and Exit 1 for I-80 West toward Hazleton.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. For the latest traffic information you can visit 511PA.com.