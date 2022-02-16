Part of building collapses in Avoca

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of a building collapsed in Avoca Wednesday night.

First National Bank on Main Street partially collapsed around 5 p.m. People in a neighboring bar say they heard it crash into the side of their building and called 911. They say a woman was walking her dog seconds before the debris fell.







Borough officials are shutting down the building for the night and blocking off the sidewalk in front. They won’t let anyone in or around the building until an engineer can take a closer look at some of the structural damage to the bottom.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.