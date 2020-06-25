Parking no longer free in downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s another sign of returning to normal. You’re going to have to start feeding the meters again in downtown Scranton.

During the COVID pandemic, Scranton made parking free downtown. When Lackawanna County went to the yellow phase, they decided to allow the first 30 minutes free for downtown parking, then drivers would have to pay.

Now, starting Friday when the county goes green, all visitors to Scranton’s downtown will be expected to pay at the parking kiosks and will no longer receive the first 30 minutes free.