Parking lot ‘trunk or treat’ looks to save halloween, raise awareness

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A global pandemic continues to wreak havoc on holidays, traditions and people coming together.

“This year is a lot different than any other year, let me tell you because we are in uncharted territory.”

Trick or treating and Halloween on the chopping block as COVID-19 continues to plague holidays and traditions. Pediatrician Dr. Jeffery Kile weighs in.

“It does make our recommendations a little bit more stringent on what kids are typically doing from what they do in school to what they do with their activities, and even for Halloween.”

The CDC outlining what would be safe and high risk activities for All Hallow’s Eve.

“The traditional trunk and treat is probably a high risk activity,” said Kile. “It’s a bunch of people all together, sort of in a line, no social distancing and handing things out using their hands.”

With hope for any normalcy fading, one local organiztion taking a page out of the summer playbook to save October 31st.

“With all the changes. It’s hard on everybody. So for an individual with autism, a child or an adult all these changes have really rocked their world, and not in the best way,” said Autism Awareness NEPA’s Lyndsay Dragon. ‘So this is giving them something that they’re very excited about and something that hopefully they’ll remember and maybe we can continue it every year.”

Autism Awareness NEPA is working with the mohegan sun arena to provide a drive thru trunk or treat. Social distancing, masks, extra precautions to make sure there’s no contact between trunks and the costumed participants.

While there’s risk with having more than 500 trick or treaters and more on a growing wait list? Kile believes the necessary precautions are being taken.

“You know, keeping social distancing avoiding contact and watching how many people are all together at once because we sort of want them to be spread out,” he said. “You can make it safe but we it has to be well thought out, and following you know the guidelines that we have.”

“This is almost, you know, why haven’t we done this before I think that COVID has provided a lot of that,” added Dragon. “As if there’s any good takeaway from that we’ve learned how to redo things in a way, you know that might be more beneficial actually.”