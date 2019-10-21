Parking expansion aimed at helping businesses in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Christmas gift came early for drivers in Lycoming County, and it’s all thanks to the Williamsport Business Association.

The new parking meters lining the streets in Williamsport have been causing a lot of stress for drivers, and business owners are concerned they’re losing customers because of the street parking. Now the Williamsport Business Association and the City Parking Authority have come up with an agreement to allow free parking.

It’s something you hate to see when coming back to your car after spending time in a show downtown.

“When you get back to your car and there’s an orange envelope and there’s a ticket inside, of course, it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Jule Hanford, co-owner of Patinaz said.

And since the new parking meters were installed in the city it seems more people are getting ticketed. The parking tickets seem to be affecting the small businesses in the city as well.

“Yeah, we’ve definitely heard that, especially from people out of town if they’re just stopping here or even if they’re just from Lewisburg or something, like that if they get a ten dollar parking ticket, they’re less likely to come back,” Beth Armanda, President of Williamsport Business Association said.

This is why the Williamsport Business Association took their concerns to the city’s parking authority. After meeting and discussing plans, the parking authority has agreed to give free parking after three o’clock, starting on Thanksgiving.

This gift to drivers is only happening until Christmas. Parking will also be free on the first Friday of each month.