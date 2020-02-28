Parking banned along part of Kennedy Drive in McAdoo

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) –Signs were posted along part of Kennedy Drive in McAdoo Friday morning reminding drivers that construction will begin next week, which means parking will be banned.

The signs state that starting Monday, March 2nd at 6am, there’s no parking along Kennedy Drive (Route 309), the borough’s main thoroughfare.

Sidewalk replacement will be completed on the west side of Kennedy Drive starting from Adams Street and continuing south. Each block is expected to take about a week.

Residents and businesses will be provided access to their properties and deliveries will be accommodated. Contractors will be using the southbound parking lane during the day and there may be some short-term flagging in place. No lane closures or long term traffic patterns are expected.